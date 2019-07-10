Barbara Jean Absher (nee Brough)

Barbara Jean (nee Brough) Absher, 92, passed away peacefully in her Melbourne home on June 19, 2019. Loving wife of the late Leroy "Roy" Absher (married 67 years) and devoted mother of Tom (Pam) of Alamo, CA; Dan (Candy) of Melbourne Beach, FL; Jeff (Eileen) of Phoenixville, PA; and Amy (John) of Reston, VA. Barbara was also the loving grandmother of ten grandchildren. Barbara was predeceased by her sister Phyllis West and brother Donald Brough.

Barbara was extremely proud of her Scotch-Irish heritage and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She was the first person you would call if you had tickets to Chicago Cubs or Chicago Bulls, or the Indiana Hoosier Basketball games. She not only loved sports but loved to cook, play cards and most of all spend time with family members. Some of her fondest memories were the times the family and friends met at the family cottage at Shavehead Lake in Michigan. Barbara was also one of 25 high school lady friends that got together each month for "Club" a tradition that went on for over 40 years. Barbara had a wonderful sense of humor and was a great entertainer that made everyone feel welcome at any gathering. She will be deeply missed.

Barbara spent most of her life in Northwest Indiana, retiring with her husband Roy to Florida six years ago.

A burial service will be held in her honor this September at the Calumet Park Funeral Chapel and Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.