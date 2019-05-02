Barbara Jean Eckrich

HIGHLAND, IN

Barbara Jean Eckrich (nee Reed), age 67, passed away peacefully Friday, April 26, 2019. Loving wife of Larry Eckrich. Devoted mother of Rod (Julie) Eckrich and Greg (Bridget) Eckrich. Proud gammy of Cash and Izzy Eckrich. Dearest sister of Avis (Dewey), Lee (Jim), Pauline (Andy), Linda, Pam (Tom), Tina (Doug), Sherry (Vern), Denise (Terry), Yvonne (Pat), and the late Oz. Dear daughter-in-law of Jack and Delphine Eckrich. Cousin of Doug Reed. Kind aunt of Wendy McFadden, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Howard and Rosalie Reed.

Visitation for Barb was held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME-JAMES E. JANUSZ DIRECTOR, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Interment Private.

The Eckrich Family would like to especially thank all of Barbs caregivers and medical team for their kindness and attention to Barb. In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions to the Calumet Humane Society or Unity Hospice, greatly appreciated.

