Barbara Jean Harris Webb

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Barbara Jean Harris Webb, age 83 of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Douglas Center Community Hospice in Jacksonville, FL.

Survivors one daughter, Kathleen (Jerald) Webb-Ingram; one grandson, Julian M. Ingram; one sister-in-law, Patricia (Charles) Brown; two brothers-in-law Dr. Edward Williams and Donald Webb; three godchildren, Sandra Semmes,Tony Lewis and Rev. Kirk B. Williams; beloved miniature schnauzer, Piper; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by husband, Lawrence Kenneth Webb; parents, Minnie and Madison Harris, Sr; sister, Theresa Harris Williams; brother, Madison Harris, Jr.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Antioch Baptist Church, 3902 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago. Rev. Dr. Justin C. Kidd, officiating. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Hobart. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon with Ivy Beyond The Wall Ceremony beginning at 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. Webb was a 1954 graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School, a 1958 graduate of Indiana University where she also recieved her Masters Degree plus 30 additional hours in Elementary Education. In 1957, she became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Tau Chapter at Indiana University and she was a charter member of Eta Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in East Chicago.

Barbara was a past Girl Scout Troop Leader and a retired kindergarten teacher from Carrie Gosch Elementary School in East Chicago.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Webb family during their time of loss.