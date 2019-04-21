Barbara Jean Higuet

HOBART, IN - Barbara J. Higuet age 80, of Hobart, IN formerly of Crown Point, IN passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She is survived by her children: son, Ron (Linda) Gatlin of Demotte, IN; daughters: Gail (Terry) Benge of Gary, IN, Sandy (Mark Vasko) Barnett of Griffith, IN and Bobbie Jo Vasile of Demotte, IN; six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, with another on the way in August.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gilbert and parents Thomas and Mary Christian.

Barbara thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family. Some of her fondest memories are of the time she spent living in Myrtle Beach with her husband.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sebos Nursing home and to Harbor Lights Hospice for their steadfast care. Barbara will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

In accordance with Barbara's wishes, no services will be held. For information call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.