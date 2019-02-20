Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean (Kocher) Hinkens.

Barbara Jean Hinkens (nee Kocher)

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Barbara Jean Hinkens (nee Kocher), age 84, of San Antonio, TX, formerly of Munster, IN passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Donna (Richard) Sodders; brothers: Del (Janice) Kocher, Wes (Pat) Kocher; step-children: Lorraine (Jim) Helferich, Jeffery (Diane) Hinkens, Linda Bulduk, Joette (Ron) Smigiel, Michael (Kathy) Hinkens; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, great nieces and nephews and great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Marge Kocher, Pat Kocher and brother-in-law Red Gray.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents: Alfred and Beulah Kocher; husband, "Bud" (Arnold) Hinkens; son, Dan Crane; brothers: John Kocher, Don Kocher; sister, Sundae Gray. Barbara worked as a waitress at Lauers Restaurant in Calumet City for 30 years. She loved boating with her husband Bud, and was also an avid gardener and decorator. Barbara was a member of Ridge United Methodist Church in Munster.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a service at 12:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321 with Reverend Michelle Knight officiating. www.kishfuneralhome.net