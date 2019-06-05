Barbara Jean Vargo (formerly Savich, Davis)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Barbara Jean Vargo (formerly Savich, Davis) age 71, passed away on June 3, 2019 in Merrillville, after a courageous battle with brain disease.

Barb was a proud graduate of Merrillville HS, class of 65. She married the love of her life, Jim Vargo on August 19, 1989. They were married 30 years and had the time of their life with many friends and entertainers such as Jay Black, David Summerfield, Little Anthony, The Sky Liners just to name a few. They made many memories through their incredible dancing at Stardust Bowl (they were nicknamed the Grinders), as part of the Jim Dandy's 50s and 60s dancers and more recently at Buddy and Pals.

A highlight for Barb was when Dick Biondi called Barb and asked her and Jim to dance at a big dance he was hosting in Chicago. Barb and Jim also enjoyed camping and socializing with their camping friends at Indiana Beach campground.

Barb worked at Gary Screw and Bolt from 1967-1985 and retired from BP Amoco in 2007 where she worked as a Chief Operator.

She is survived by her loving husband James "Jim" Vargo, her children, Yvette Cook, Jason Savich (Corby Clark), Justin (Jessica) Savich. She was the most fun loving and wonderful Grandma Barb to her six grandchildren, Christian Cook, Hannah (Marcus) Piscuc , and Austin, Joanna, Lydia, and Matthew Savich; siblings, Janet (Chuck) Newell, Charles (Brenda) Davis, Sandra (Mark Dooley) Davis, Virgil Ray Jr. (Mary) Davis, Renee (John) Lawrence; numerous aunts uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; ex-husband, Sam Savich and a special thanks to Sheila Ferguson and Corby Clark who both lovingly cared for Barb in her final years.

Visitation on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Interment at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com