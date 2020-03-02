Barbara Jeanne Wajvoda (nee Belchik)

SPRINGHILL, FL - Barbara Jeanne Wajvoda (nee Belchik) died one year ago, February 28, 2019, at the age of 74 in her residence in Springhill, FL holding the hand of her husband as she passed away.

Barbara was born on October 24, 1944 in Hammond, IN to Dolores Marie Lenz and Michael Steven Belchik. She was one of four children and spent most of her older childhood years living with her Aunt Arlene Lenz and Uncle Edward Belush in Griffith, IN.

In 1961, she married Tertius (Terry) Regeski at the age of 16. Barbara and Terry had three children together: David Wayne Regeski, James Scott Regeski, and Lisa Marie Regeski.

Barbara met the love her life, John William Wajvoda, in Hessville, IN in 1977 after getting her car stuck in the snow. They were married soon after on October 22, 1977. Barbara and John had two children together: Barbara (Buffy) Joanna Wajvoda and John Baron Wajvoda.

In 1984 she became a certified tax preparer at H&R Block and continued doing tax work up until her death. She also worked as assistant Taekwondo instructor after receiving her black belt in the martial art and as an Executive Host at the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, IN.

Barbara loved garage sailing, crossword puzzles, and being near the water. She was a joyous and loving person and lit up any room with her warmth. She will be remembered for her sharp sense of humor, intelligence, and dedication to her family. She is survived by her loving husband, five children, and seven grandchildren.