Barbara Josephine Knight

SIMI VALLEY, CA - Barbara (nee Social) passed away April 5, 2019 after a battle with cancer. She was born in East Chicago on February 1, 1941. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1958. She married the love of her life, Michael Knight and moved to California. They recently celebrated their 58th anniversary. Barbara worked as a model, secretary, real estate agent and shorthand court reporter for the state of California. She enjoyed traveling, camping, boating and most importantly time with family and friends.

Barbara is survived by her husband Michael, her children, Gregory Knight (Sheri), Karen Soles (Scott), Laura Knight (Rich Simmons), Patrick Knight (Katrina), her mother Helen and brother Michael Social (Pamela), nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Services were held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Simi, California.