Barbara Jurecki (Blaszak)

LANSING, IL - Barbara Jurecki (Blaszak) age 81 of Lansing, IL passed on Tuesday October 22, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Ed Jurecki. Her children Judy Webster (Bruce), Jim Jurecki, Susan Gerstner, Christina White and Jerry Jurecki. 13 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren. Sister; Joan Sivak and Sister-in-laws: Leona Tatum and Jackie Boston. Barbara was Preceded in death by her loving son: Michael Jurecki, Son-in-law: Thomas Gerstner, Brother: Steve Blaszak and parents: Joseph and Ann Blaszak.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services for Barbara will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 with closing prayers beginning at 9:30 AM at the funeral home, then processing to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment private.

Barbara was a lady of many traits. She worked at Harold's Dinner club where she picked up her known talent of cake decorating. She learned medical transcription and worked at Ingalls Hospital for many years. Her best job was wife, mother, grandmother, cook and a helpful friend to many. She was not only mother to her family but a mom to the neighborhood kids as well when we grew up. Trips to Indiana Dunes were always a favorite but the most was her numerous trips to Las Vegas where she always had that "lady luck" with those 777's. She was a tower of strength over the years with her health and never ceased to amaze us. She had a life filled with family and fun. She always was cooking in the kitchen or watching her Wheel of Fortune. That was mom….. www.schroederlauer.com