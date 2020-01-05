Barbara L. Buchko

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara L. Buchko.
Service Information
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN
46408
(219)-980-1141
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barbara L. Buchko

HOBART, IN - Barbara Buchko, age 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020. She is survived by her loving daughters: Janet (John) Hughes and Bonnie (James) Brink; grandchildren: Kyle Hughes, Scott (Alisha) Hughes, Bryan (Angela) Hughes and Sari (Michael) Coblentz; great grandchildren: Preston, Keely, Kipton, Zachary and Eli. Barbara is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents: Eli and Sarah Carden and husband, John Buchko.

Barbara was an avid bingo player and enjoyed frequenting the local casino boats. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be truly missed.

A private funeral service will be held by family. Rendina Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Times on Jan. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.