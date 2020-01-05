Barbara L. Buchko

HOBART, IN - Barbara Buchko, age 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020. She is survived by her loving daughters: Janet (John) Hughes and Bonnie (James) Brink; grandchildren: Kyle Hughes, Scott (Alisha) Hughes, Bryan (Angela) Hughes and Sari (Michael) Coblentz; great grandchildren: Preston, Keely, Kipton, Zachary and Eli. Barbara is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents: Eli and Sarah Carden and husband, John Buchko.

Barbara was an avid bingo player and enjoyed frequenting the local casino boats. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be truly missed.

A private funeral service will be held by family. Rendina Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.