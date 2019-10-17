Barbara L. Gasich

SARASOTA, FL/FORMERLY OF MUNSTER, IN - Barbara L. Gasich age 57, of Sarasota, FL passed away October 13, 2019.

She is survived by her loving husband George; three cherished daughters Anika, Lara, and Elizabeth Gasich; beloved granddaughter Audrijana; sisters Mary (Dave) Ryan, Helen Mandich, Elizabeth Popovich (Barbara) and Linda (Dragan) Djukic; in laws Svetko and Milojka Gasich; brother in law Ross (Milena) Gasich; sister in law Zelka Gasich; numerous nieces and nephews, Kumovi and many dear friends.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Schererville with Rev. Aleksandar Savic officiating. At rest St. Sava Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. Friends are invited to visit with Barabara's family on Friday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. with Pomen prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave).

Barbara was a member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church E.C.

If Barbara were asked to describe herself, she would find it difficult because of her humility. Yet, Barbie possessed the highest level of dignity and strength to the very core of her being. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, Kuma and friend. Being a person of tremendous faith and love, positivity came naturally to Barbie. She saw the sunshine through the clouds; the silver lining bordering any challenge. Barbie was the engine that kept the family running at all times and worked tirelessly to keep the family foundation strong. Selfless, generous, kind, gentle, and always full of wisdom, Barbie lived a life of truth and inspired all those around her to do the same. Barbie was a fighter to the very end. Her love of cooking, music, travel, singing and dancing showed her intense love of life. Her beautiful smile and laugh were contagious and she will be greatly missed by many.