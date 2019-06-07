Barbara "Barb" L. Osmon (nee Seaman)

VALPARAISO, IN - Barbara "Barb" L. Osmon (nee Seaman), age 73, of Valparaiso and formerly of Hammond, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas "Tom" B. Osmon and the devoted mother of Bill Osmon. On June 12, 1965 in Hammond, IN, she married Tom Osmon with whom they celebrated 53 years of marriage.

Barbara graduated from Morton High School in 1963. She went on to attend Butler University for a period of time where she was an exceptional flautist. She was a reading tutor at South Haven Elementary for many years before going back to college to pursue various degrees. Barbara graduated from Purdue University Calumet in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. She then attended Valparaiso University where she earned a Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling in 1996. She became a Licensed Mental Health Counselor in the State of Indiana in 2000 and remained so until she retired from practice in 2016. Barbara worked at Purdue University Calumet for 17 years beginning in 1998 as an Academic Advisor within University Division. In 1999, she transferred to the Academic Advising Center, also with University Division, continuing as an academic advisor. In 2000, She was hired as an academic advisor for the Department of Behavioral Sciences where she worked until her retirement in 2015. In addition to advising, Barbara also taught numerous Freshman Year Experience classes for various majors and Psychology courses at Purdue University Calumet, within the Department of Behavioral Sciences.

Barbara along with Tom were lifelong Cubs fans – through the good and bad years – and delighted in their World Series win. She had a wonderful sense of humor and thoroughly enjoyed life, especially her and Tom's Tuesday Night Date Night and trips to the casino, and trips to Vegas with the girls, but most of all just spending time with her family and many friends. Barbara was an extremely loyal friend who had unparalleled devotion to her son Billy and her husband Tom. She will be deeply missed by all. May God grant her eternal peace.

