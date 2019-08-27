Barbara Lee Kopcha (nee Whelan)

HOBART, IN - Barbara Lee Kopcha (nee Whelan) quietly and peacefully departed this earth surrounded by her family in her home on August 24, 2019.

It is with a heavy, but loving heart, that we relay the story of Barb Kopcha's life. Barb entered the world on May 9, 1951. Her parents were Anthony and Odette Whelan and her sisters were Betty and Judy Whelan. Barb met Joseph (Joe) Kopcha, the love of her life, in 1969. They were married on February 17, 1970 and their love produced two children, Jeanene and Joseph (Jay) Kopcha. Barb was a devoted wife and mother that, upon her children's graduation from high school, returned to Indiana University Northwest and earned her Bachelor's degree in Nursing. This exemplified Barb's love and care of others above her own.

Barb and her husband loved to travel, visiting various countries and vast majority of the United States. Barb was a collector of Precious Moments figurines, antiques, Americana décor, and decorative tins. She also loved bird watching and attending Broadway musicals. Barb followed the Chicago Bears and Chicago Blackhawks and was an avid, die-hard Chicago Cubs fan.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents- Anthony Whelan and Odette Whelan; step-mother Florence Whelan; sister Betty Whelan. Barb is survived by her husband Joseph Kopcha; son Joseph (Michelle) Kopcha; daughter Jeanene Kopcha; sister- Judith (Louis) Glab; step-sister Melody (Jeff) Vaseloff; grandchildren, Jackie Kopcha, Nicolette Kopcha, Nicholas Kopcha, Garett Kopcha, Braden Price, and Valentina Kopcha; great grand-daughter Olivia Rayner; numerous nieces and nephews.

Per Barb's request, there will be a Mass of Christian burial DIRECTLY at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., Fr. Benjamin Ross officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the VNA hospice and the . BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com