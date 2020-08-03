1/1
Barbara Lynn Garvey
1959 - 2020
Barbara Lynn Garvey

DEMOTTE, IN - Barbara Lynn Garvey, age 60, of DeMotte, lost her battle with cancer, on Friday, July 31, 2020, at home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born August 2, 1959, in Hammond, Indiana, the daughter of John and Lorraine (Kauchak) Hilbrich.

Barbara attended Griffith Senior High School, Class of 1977. She married the love of her life, Jim Garvey, on April 22, 1978 in Griffith, Indiana. Barbara was a homemaker, raising their two children. She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, enjoyed flowering, playing with her grandchildren, Bunko, spending time with family and friends, watching deer, hummingbirds, and nature, and loved campfires.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Jim Garvey of DeMotte, IN; daughter, Jill (Jared) Smit of Lafayette, IN; son, Jeff Garvey of San Diego, CA; two grandchildren: Cora and Graham; siblings: Kathy Hilbrich of Chesterton, IN and Bill Hilbrich of Griffith, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Hilbrich.

Barbara's wishes were to be cremated and buried in DeMotte Cemetery. Due to the current health concerns a Celebration of Life and burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's honor to American Heart Association or Purdue Center for Cancer Research.

To share a memory with the Garvey family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Aug. 3, 2020.
