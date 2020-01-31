Barbara M. (Goff) Corcoran (1929 - 2020)
Service Information
Woodmar United Methodist Chr
7320 Northcote Ave
Hammond, IN 46324
Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:30 PM
Woodmar United Methodist Church
7320 Northcote Ave
Hammond, IN
Obituary
Barbara M. Cocoran (nee Goff)

HIGHLAND, IN - Barbara M. Corcoranm (nee Goff), 90, of Highland, passed away January 26, 2020.

She was born to the late Dolph and Grace (Stubblefield) Goff on April 16, 1929, in Hammond, IN. She graduated from Hammond High in 1947. She is preceded in death by her parents, step-father Thomas Hearn, brother Richard Goff, and sister Dorothy Green. She is survived by her daughter, Denise (Bruner) Benninghoff, grandchildren Wendy (Rob) Bradford and Scott (Becky) Benninghoff, great-grandchildren Diana, Cara, Liam and Emma, many nieces, nephews, friends, and her beloved dog, Brittany. Barb was a longtime member of Woodmar United Methodist Church, retired from LaSalle Steel, and enjoyed dancing, poker, knitting, fishing, and jigsaw puzzles. Her lifelong wish was to help others by donating her body to IUPUI. She will then be placed at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.

A service to celebrate her life will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Woodmar United Methodist Church, 7320 Northcote Ave., Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Woodmar UMC, Harbor Light Hospice or IU School of Medicine Anatomical Ed Program. The family would like to thank Harbor Light Hospice for their tremendous help and support.
Published in The Times on Jan. 31, 2020
