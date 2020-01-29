Barbara Nan Maple

CHESTERTON, IN - Barbara Nan Maple, 101, of Chesterton, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was born in Switz City, IN, on June 6, 1918. Barbara was married to Emerald Maple on July 17, 1937, in Sullivan, IN. She was a mother of seven children, grandmother of 17, great-grandmother of 27, and great-great grandmother of six.

The viewing will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 10:00 A.M. until time of funeral services which will be at noon at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME.

Memorial donations may be made to Dunes Hospice or Valley Baptist Church.

To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.com.