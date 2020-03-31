Barbara Nancy Kasper

WESTFIELD, IN - Barbara Nancy Kasper 88, of Westfield, passed away March 30, 2020. She was born in Hammond, IN to Albert and Flora Morris on November 5, 1931. She worked as a High Lift Driver in the food packaging industry.

She is survived by her daughters, Flora "Marie" Adamson and Barbara Polstra; son, Terry (Julie) Stivers; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Barb was preceded in death by her husband, George Kasper; and a son, John Stivers.

Services will be held privately.

Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services.