CROWN POINT, IN - Barbara R. "Bobbie" Greek (nee Shallberg), age 92, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Barbara is survived by her children: Billie J. Greek, Tommie S. (Jerry) Kelley and Terrie L. (Bill) Hosek; son-in-law, Carey Wright; grandchildren: Jamey Kelley, Aubrey Kelley, Tracey (Jared) Roy, Tricia (David) Hanrath, Torie (Paul) Morris and Jessica Wardrip; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Both; many nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her daughters, Robin Greek and Rae Ann Wright.

Barbara retired from Hannah's Building Center "Handy Andy" with over 20 years of service. She was known for her "HB's", pies and Swedish coffee bread.Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 9, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Cory Wielert officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Barbara's name to Wittenberg Village or Harbor Light Hospice/Christmas Gifts.