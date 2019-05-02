Barbara R. Russell

MOROCCO/CROWN POINT, IN - Barbara R. Russell age 81, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Terry Roth, David Roth and Traci (Tom) Leach; grandchildren, Allyson Leach and Jena Leach.

Preceded in death by her son, Donald David Roth, husbands, William Roth and Robert Russell; siblings, Charles Rubarts, Patricia Kopas and Larry Rubarts.

Barbara was born on November 11, 1937 in Munster to the late Robert and Eleanor Rubarts. Barb was an active member of St. John's United Church Of Christ in Crown Point and The Women's Guild. She enjoyed fishing, gardening and family life. She was very dedicated to her family and Church family alike. Barbara will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 6:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Pastor Wendell Thacker officiating.

Interment to be held privately at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN.Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday afternoon from 2:00 PM until time of service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.