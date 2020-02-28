Barbara Ruth "Bobbi" (Kozlowski) Skurow

Guest Book
  • "I remember her beautiful smile and friendliness. Always a..."
    - Lucia Navarro - Walsh
  • "Wow, this kind of hit me between my eyes! I am so sorry for..."
    - Joyce Seabloom
  • "Christopher and Debi, please know of my thoughts and..."
    - jeffrey shoup
  • "Thanks for being the best mother-in-law a guy could ever..."
    - Dr Chris Haug
  • "Love you, mom!"
    - Debi Haug
Service Information
St John Evangelist Church
11301 W 93rd Ave
St John, IN 46373
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:30 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (day chapel/original church)
11301 W. 93rd Avenue
St. John, IN
Obituary
Barbara "Bobbi" Ruth Skurow (Kozlowski)

LAS VEGAS, NV -

Barbara "Bobbi" Ruth Skurow (Kozlowski), 72, passed away on February 11, 2020, at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, NV.

Bobbi will be remembered by her family and friends for her bright smile and contagious positive spirit. Faith, family, friends, and fitness were the most important elements of her life. Bobbi worked at Omni Health & Fitness in Schererville for nearly three decades before moving to Las Vegas.

Bobbi is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, Wayne; daughter Debi (Christopher) Haug; son Jason (Sarah) Skurow; and seven grandchildren. Bobbi is also survived by her five siblings and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (day chapel/original church) located at 11301 W. 93rd Avenue, St. John, IN 46373 and a dessert reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a Catholic in Bobbi's memory.
Published in The Times on Feb. 28, 2020
