Barbara S. "B-Lowe" (Lowe) Scheeringa

HIGHLAND, IN - Barbara S. "B-Lowe" (Lowe) Scheeringa, age 76 of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1943 to Vernaline and Jennie (Rogers) Lowe, both of whom preceded her in death.

On October 31, 1970, in Munster, IN, she married the love of her life, Donald L. Scheeringa, who survives in Highland, IN. She is also survived by her loving daughters: Jeannine (Frank) Kalvaitis of Lowell, IN, Janille Scheeringa of Highland, IN and Jennifer (John) Vanek of Highland, IN; her adoring grandchildren: Zoie Ison, Zander Ison, Austin Kalvaitis, Blake Vanek, Hunter Vanek and Max Vanek; her step-son, Scotty of Mission Viejo, CA; her sister, Verna (Frank) Meyer of Monroe City, IN; and by her brother, Paul (Corkey) Lowe of Bradenton, FL.

Barb was a 1961 graduate of Washington High School. She was the proud owner of Scheeringa Farms in Highland, IN along with her husband, Don. Together, the couple had three beautiful daughters, all who proudly partake in the family farm. Barb's favorite hobby was making family memories, especially with her adoring grandchildren. She also loved going on family vacations, and she always looked forward to their special family dinners.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Beacon Light Community CRC, 3770 Burr St., Gary, IN. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, GRIFFITH, iN. Professional arrangements are entrusted to WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, CHESTERTON, IN. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Beacon Light Church.Memories of Barb may be shared at: www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.