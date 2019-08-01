Barbara Smolin

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Barbara Smolin of Schererville, formally of Leverett, MA and Farmingdale, Long Island, NY, passed away July 27, 2019 at the Residences at Deer Creek where she has lived for the last six years.

She was born in Leverett, MA, raised in Springfield, MA after which she graduated in 1947 from New York Hospital School of Radiography where she met her husband Julian Smolin. They raised a family of three children in Farmingdale, New York and then retired to Leverett, MA. They spent their time taking care of a huge vegetable garden and traveling with relatives and friends. Leverett kept her busy volunteering at Grace Episcopal Church's food bank and working on the Leverett monthly senior meal.

She and her husband were avid square and round dancers in Farmingdale and Leverett.

Since moving to Indiana Barbara became a member of the Brunswick American Legion Auxiliary #485 and was a member of the St. John Township Community Center Seniors. Once moving to the Residence at Deer Creek she enjoyed playing bingo with the girls and was never without her family picture albums and a good book to read.

Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Julian Smolin, parents Roland and Mildred Woodard of Leverett, MA, brother Richard and wife Betty Woodard of Deep Gap, NC, and Sterling Woodard of Park City, KS. Surviving are sister-in-law's Helen Smolin of Rotonda West, FL and Kathleen Woodard of Park City, KS.

Barbara is survived by children: Karen Aldrich and her husband Phillip of Crown Point, Marcia Smolin and partner John Lawrence of Waldoboro, ME and Michael Smolin and his wife Christine of Plymouth, MA.

She has four grandchildren, Schoen Aldrich of Palatine, IL, Scott Aldrich of Schaumburg, IL, Bryan Smolin and his wife Andrea of Virginia Beach, VA and Eric Smolin and wife Melanie of Waltham, MA. and four great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Alexander, Lukas and Trever.

The family wishes to Thank the Residence at Deer Creek and Trinity Hospice for their kindness and care of our Mother, Grandmother and Great grandmother. She was very proud of her New England roots and Mayflower connection. Memorial donations can be made in her honor to, Treasurer, Julia Watkins Brass Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, 1221 Covington Court, Crown Point, IN 46307.

A private memorial service in MA will be planned for a date in the future.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME enstrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneralhome.com