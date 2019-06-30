Barbara Sue Adkins

VALPARAISO, IN - Barbara Sue Adkins, 78 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was born December 8, 1940 in Duquoin, IL to Herbert and Nellie (Brown) Baldwin. Barb graduated from Hebron High School and made her career with Porter Memorial Hospital as a cashier in the cafeteria for over 30 years. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays, cooking, hosting family dinners, and her cherished grandchildren. Barb will be remembered as a funny, outgoing, loveable, and caring, woman who gave great advice and was easy to talk to. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Barb is survived by her son, Mark (Amanda) Birky of Wanatah; grandchildren: Justin (Brittnee) Birky, Amber Birky, Ashley Follis; great-grandchildren: Raven and Logan Birky, Hannah and Naomi Miller; siblings: Kay (Roger) Rigg, Roger (Pam) Baldwin, Herbert "Bud" Baldwin; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her parents, husband, Floyd Alan Adkins, son, Michael Birky, niece, Debbie Rigg, and sister-in-law, Claire.

A private family service was held at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO with burial at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of NWI.