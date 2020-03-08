Barbara Sue (Melton) Bechler

VALPARAISO, IN - Barbara Sue (Melton) Bechler was born on April 24, 1936 in Andersonville, TN. She was welcomed into the world by her parents Roy and Edna Melton, and grew up with her five sisters. On March 6, 2020, at the age of 83, she took the hand of Jesus, at her home residence in San Pierre, Indiana.

After moving from Andersonville, Barbara spent her childhood and youth residing in the Valparaiso area. She lived with her mother, father, and five sisters. Barbara graduated from Wheeler High School in 1954. Following graduation, she accepted a secretarial position at an insurance company in Chicago. She commuted to work each day on the train. During this time, she was also very involved in the lives of her nieces and nephews. She provided them with much love and care.

In October of 1955, Barbara met the love of her life, Larry Bechler. Barbara and Larry met each other at the Hardel's farm during a church gathering hayride. After dating for a year, and knowing Larry was God's chosen for her, the young couple were married on June 2, 1956. The couple spent their first year together as happy newlyweds, in the farm country of Northwest Indiana.

In June of 1957, Barbara and Larry welcomed their first-born, Cindy Sue Bechler. They continued to grow their family with their second child, Larry Steven Bechler, born in August of 1958. The young and final family embraced the third and final child, Lori Diane Bechler, in February of 1965. They were overjoyed to have three healthy children.

Barbara and Larry loved raising their children in the country and teaching them the importance of love, hard work and faith.

Barbara and Larry, along with their three children, purchased the family farm in 1976. Larry raised feeder pigs and sold them. He also farmed corn and soybeans. Barbara busied herself as a farmer's housewife and raised their three precious children. She would often bring lunch to Larry in the field, picnic basket and thermos in hand. Her love was for her husband, children and her church. Barbara was a faithful member of Valparaiso Nazarene Church and attended services regularly with her family as well as taught Sunday school and attended bible study.

In her spare time she enjoyed sewing. Her love for sewing poured over into clothing she made for her grandchildren. She also made clothing for church ministry that blessed families of stillborn infants. She loved to plant flowers and garden. She was always known to have a harvest of fresh garden tomatoes and cucumbers. She was often the hostess of many Sunday afternoon dinners with family and friends. Barbara enjoyed a good conversation and welcomed others into her home. She valued relationships and truly modeled a heart after serving Jesus.

As her children grew older and began lives of their own, she greatly anticipated the title of Grandma. Over the years, she was blessed with five grandchildren. As the grandchildren grew from infancy into childhood, she provided a safe haven for them to create memories. She spent many weekends hosting sleepovers, serving tea parties, and playing outdoors. She faithfully attended their athletic functions and school programs. As her grandchildren continued to grow, she and Larry attended their college graduations, weddings, and births of their babies. She eagerly welcomed all eleven great grandchildren and prided herself in making them all feel special and loved.

Her life was an example to many. She was always caring and considerate. Her faith flickered throughout her lifestyle and choices. In a room full of strangers she was always the familiar face with welcoming arms. Her prayers over her family and friends were consistent and sincere. She found joy in simplicity and making others feel loved. Her life, her love, her grace and compassion will continue to live on in the hearts of all she touched.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father Roy and her mother Edna as well as her sisters Elsie, Dorothy, Naomi, and Doris. She is survived by her husband, Larry; sister, Marge; their three children: Cindy, Steve, and Lori as well as their five grandchildren: Toni, Staci, Stephanie, Martin and Samantha including her eleven great grandchildren: Emma, Hayden, Logan, Peyton, Levi, Easton, Eli, Olivia, Finley, Nolan and Paisley.

