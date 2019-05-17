Barbara Wheeler

Service Information
First United Methodist Church
520 E Commercial Ave
Lowell, IN 46356
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
520 E. Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church,
520 E. Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN
Obituary
Barbara Wheeler

LOWELL, IN - Barbara Wheeler, of Lowell, 78, passed on May 6, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends. Barbara was born March 14, 1941 in Gary, IN. She was a graduate of Lowell Senior High Class of 1959.

Survived by her three daughters and one son. Lisa Magallon/Richard Hunsinger, Margaret (Bob) Burroughs, Kathleen Wheeler and Michael Wheeler. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Bennett and parents, George and Kathleen Gault.

A service of remembrance will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service, at the First United Methodist Church, 520 E. Commercial Avenue, Lowell, IN 46356.
Published in The Times on May 17, 2019
