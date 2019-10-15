Barry Dwight Shelton

VALPARAISO, IN - Barry Dwight Shelton, age 78, of Valparaiso, formerly a longtime Hobart resident, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving through the Korean conflict. Barry worked for 38 years at the U.S. Steel Sheet and Tin Mill Number 5 Stand. He was a voracious reader as well as a lover of crossword puzzles, music, and watching Chicago Bears and Notre Dame football. Barry was a devoted family man who doted on his grandchildren every chance he had.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Pat (nee Stevens), three children, Jim (Sandi), Jeff (Linda), Jason (Sue), seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, brother, Don (Deanna), sister, Bonnie (Robert) Vanderpool, seven brothers-in-law, and eight sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard, mother, Evelyn, and sister, Narrisa Jane.

Visitation is Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 12:30 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Pastor David Nykamp is officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. Call (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.