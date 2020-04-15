Barry Joel Beyer

HAMMOND, IN - Barry Joel Beyer age 70, peace- fully passed away on April 12, 2020. Barry passed away of complications of cancer.He is survived his sister, Diana Beyer and nephew, Brian Krupinski. Preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Lena Beyer; maternal grandparents, Elmer Sr. and Laurette Palmateer; cousins, Donna Beyer and Sharon Cates and numerous aunts and uncles.

Barry was born on March 4, 1950 in Kankakee, IL to the late Harold and Pauline Beyer and was a 1968 graduate of George Rogers Clark HS in Hammond, IN. He was a machinist at Inland Steel, LTV Steel, Continental Machine and Pinder Polyethylene. Barry enjoyed photography, was a skilled keyboard and organist, traveled to the western states and national parks, earned his private pilots license and loved to fly, played racquetball, earned his snow skiing pin from Vail, Colorado, worked on cars, built things in the garage, loved Bengal tigers, and liked being on the computer. Barry was a loving son, brother and uncle and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Due to the COVID-19 current conditions, services will be held privately by the family.

Barry will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family or to Hospice of the Calumet Area 600 Superior Avenue Munster, IN 46321. www.kuiperfh.com