Bartul Letica

CROWN POINT, IN - Bartul Letica, age 96, of St. Anthony Village, Crown Point, IN, formerly of Hebron, IN and Donaldson, IN, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 with his wife, Lorraine, by his bedside.

He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Lorraine Letica; one son: Michael (Candy) Letica of Texas; three daughters: Rita (Larry) Lehocky of Colorado, Susan (Keith) Bricker of Indiana, and Lucy (Gary) Tanksley of Illinois; five grandchildren: Heather, Jenny, Sean, David and Rob; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded death by his parents: Ilija and Magdaline; daughter: Barbara Letica; and two brothers: John and Eli Jr.

He was born on July 11, 1922, the first born of three sons to Ilija and Magdaline (Brckovich) Letica in Oak Creek, CO. Bart, as he was known, grew up in Indiana Harbor, IN and graduated from Washington High School there. He worked at Inland Steel until entering the U.S.A.A.F. during World War II serving in the China Burma India and the Pacific Theaters of War. After the war was over, he attended Purdue University Calumet. On April 24, 1948 he married Lorraine Drozinski. Bartul was a lifetime member of the Croatian Fraternal Union and served as President and Vice-President of the Harborites Lodge. He was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America from 1951 until his passing and served his union in many ways including service as an Apprentice Instructor for a few years. Bartul worked at that trade until his retirement in 1987. Bartul's family would like to send their gratitude to staff and residents of St. Anthony's Assisted Living and St. Anthony Village for their friendship, patience and compassionate care.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Anthony Village Chapel, 203 W. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Deacon Brian Nosbusch officiating. Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: St. Anthony Village Chapel Fund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES IN HEBRON, IN. To sign Bartul's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 996-2821.