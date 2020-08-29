Beatrice Dallas

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Bea Dallas, age 81, passed away on the evening of August 25, 2020. She was born February 17, 1939 in Athens Greece. She was preceded in death by her husband Nick Dallas in 1974 and her grand-daughter Caitlin Taylor in 1992. Bea was born in Athens, Greece and emigrated to the United States at the age of 18 with her father Andrew Brames. After marrying Nick in February of 1959 Bea raised her three loving children, Andrea Taylor, John (Kelly) Dallas, and Maria (Bob) O'Hearn. After years of working with her family in the restaurant business, notably The Jockey Club and Brothers' Restaurant in East Chicago, Bea became a long-time employee of the East Chicago Public School system. Upon retiring from the city of East Chicago Bea spent her time gardening, reading, and enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves behind twelve grandchildren. Aeric (Carla) Arreguin, Joshua Arreguin, Nick (Jennifer) Dallas, Jake (Alexia) Jung, Ashley Dallas, Mark Arreguin, Cody Dallas, Neil Wolski, Meghan O'Hearn, Ciara Taylor, Cassie Taylor, and Stephanie (Gavin Knight) O'Hearn. She is also survived by her six great-grandchildren, Brandon Arreguin, Makayla Dallas, Harleen Dallas, Mason Branch, Hudson Knight, and Hayden Knight. Bea was a strong, independent, and feisty woman who will be remembered by all who love her for her unwavering devotion to her family and for her unfiltered honesty.

There will be a memorial service Saturday August 29, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 – 219 980-5555.