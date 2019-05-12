Beatrice and Rita Bickerstaff

REMEMBERING OUR BELOVED MOTHER AND SISTER ON MOTHER'S DAY

Beatrice Bickerstaff

5/30/1923 - 7/29/2007

Ma, you had a way of making us happy all the time, and today vivid memories of you always cross our minds. We think of you on Mother's Day wishing you were here, loving and missing you dearly, today and throughout the year.

Rita Bickerstaff

12/3/1953 - 1/6/2012

Ma, we will always remember the love you gave us. No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts you will always be there.

Your Loving Family