Beatrice "Bea" Bickerstaff 5/30/1923 - 7/29/2007 Ma, Happy 97th Birthday. The love you so unselfishly gave to all of us, is the same love that we pass on. Lord, we thank you for the 84 blessed years we had with our mother. Loving You Always, Children & Grands



