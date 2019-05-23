Beatrice M. Breuker (nee Blom)

DYER, IN - Beatrice M. Breuker (nee Blom), age 99, of Dyer, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry Breuker. Loving mother of Betty (Roger) Yonkman, late David Breuker, and the late Dale Breuker. Mother-in-law of Lynne (Dick) Kortenhoven. Grandmother of John (Tammy) Breuker, James (Linda) Breuker, Jill Breuker, Jody (Valerie) Breuker, Jason (Erin) Breuker, Jeremy (Roseann) Breuker, Chad (Stefanie) Yonkman, Christopher (Amy) Yonkman, Cara (Tim) Koster and Carly (James) Bruen; great-grandmother of 14. Dear sister of the late Robert (late Alice) Blom, Claude (late Alice) Blom, late Dennis (late Mary) Blom, late Vernon (late Dorothy) Blom, late Donald Blom and late Kenneth Blom. Sister-in-law of Paul (Linda) VanTil. Also preceded in death by her parents Jacob and Elizabeth Blom.

Visitation Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at New Life Christian Reformed Church, 3010 Ridge Rd., Highland, IN. Funeral service Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at New Life CRC with Rev. Bill Sytsma officiating. Interment Hope Cemetery-Highland, IN. Memorial contributions may be given to Highland Christian School Foundation (3040 Ridge Rd., Highland, IN 46322) or Illiana Christian High School (10920 Calumet Ave. Dyer, IN 46311). Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME-DYER, IN. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.