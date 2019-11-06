Beatrice Sally Furmankiewicz Walker

CLERMONT, FL - Beatrice Sally Furmankiewicz Walker passed away on November 1, 2019, in Clermont, FL. Beatrice was born July 21, 1940, in East Chicago, IN. She is preceded in death by her father, Edwin Furmankiewicz, and her mother, Sally Wadas Furmankiewicz. She is survived by her husband, William Walker; sister, Gloria (Tom) Smolen of Groveland, FL; son, Damon (Patty) Walker of Clermont, FL, and daughter, Aleen (Jeff) Zienty of Gilbert, AZ. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Vivian and Linus Zienty and Ellen and Edward Walker. She is also survived by her lifelong childhood friend, Sandy Kalemba.

Beatrice married William "Bill" Walker on October 30, 1965, at St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church in E. Chicago, IN. Beatrice and Bill lived in Ohio, California, Indiana, and Florida through the course of their lives. Beatrice worked at Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO). She was an excellent singer, received a golden diploma when graduating high school, and was a devout Catholic. Beatrice loved purely and completely and was never happier than when she was with her grandchildren. Beatrice was an excellent listener, and her patient ear will be sorely missed by her husband of more than 50 years, children, and grandchildren. May she rest in peace and sing with the angels.

A mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 8, 2019, directly at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A visitation will also be held at the church directly at 9:30 a.m. prior to the mass. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN.

