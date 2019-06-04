Becky Lynn (Zawacki) Bauer

Guest Book
  • "Although we have not spoke in some time, our memories of..."
    - Andrew & Melinda LaRocca
  • "My condolences to the entire Zawacki family, May you find..."
    - Denise Trahd
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Lori/Rita Yurko/Cordero
  • "Becky was the "cool aunt" to my boys. She was..."
    - Joe Mitcheltree
  • "My beautiful bestie. I miss you so much. You mean the world..."
    - Gayle Andrews
Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
Obituary
Becky Lynn Bauer (nee Zawacki)

GAINESVILLE, FL - Becky Lynn Bauer (nee Zawacki), age 47, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 after a short but courageous battle with cancer, at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, FL.

Becky will be missed by her loving and beautiful daughters: Sydney, Riley and Avery; step-son, Blake Cornwell; husband: David Cornwell; mother, Dolores Zawacki; sisters: Kim (Ron) Ballard and Cassy (Joe) Mitcheltree; along with nephews: Evan, Owen and Ian Mitcheltree and Benson Ballard; niece, Charlotte Ballard; uncles: Ray (Carol) Borowiec, David (Gayle) Borowiec; aunt, Patricia (Ron) Laciak; and numerous cousins and friends.

Becky was a 1990 graduate of Merrillville High School and a 1994 graduate of Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN. Her enthusiasm for the Boilers was contagious and she would cheer them on to anyone that would listen. Everywhere she went she inevitably met someone who went to Purdue and made an instant connection with them.

Becky's family was her world. She loved and doted over her daughters and young niece and nephews who called her "Uncle Becky". Becky was so loved by everyone that met her. She would light up a room with her gorgeous smile and enthusiasm. She would make fast friends with her daily positive outlook on life and her fun and energetic personality.

The family wishes for you to come share with a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM with a Time of Remembrance beginning at 3:00 PM. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Becky's name to: the Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network https://www.dsdiagnosisnetwork.org/donate or to: Camp Quality Illinois https://www.campqualityusa.org/il/ways-to-help/donate-money/ .

View directions and/ or sign Becky's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com

(219) 663-2500.


Published in The Times on June 4, 2019
