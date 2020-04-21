Bela "Bee" F. Roberts

DES PLAINES, IL - Bela "Bee" F. Roberts age 93 of Des Plaines formerly of Fort Myers, FL. Bee was born in Rensselaer, IN August 27, 1926.

He attended Mt. Ayr High School and graduated with a class of 8 students. Enrolled at Purdue University in 1944 majoring in Agriculture. Drafted after sophomore year in the Army and served two years. Went back to Purdue, where he was a member of the marching band and Reamer Club, graduating in 1950. Moved to Crown Point, IN and started a NAPA auto business in the early 50's. In 1988, moved to Fort Myers, FL and with wife Jackie opened a clothing store on Sanibel Island, FL for 23 years. Bee became heavily involved in the Sanibel Lions Club holding many offices and received the highest meritorious award (Melvin Jones Award). He finished his time in Florida substitute teaching and moved to Des Plaines, IL in 2018.

Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Roberts; loving father of Richard (Karen) Roberts, Terry Roberts and Scott Roberts; cherished grandfather of James (Stephanie) Roberts, Amy (Matt) Soellner, Danielle, Kelly, Matt Allaire and Jacob Roberts; great grandfather of Braelyn, Briley Roberts and Dane, Cooper Soellner.

Services and interment private.