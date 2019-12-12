Belmaree Skoc

WESTVILLE, IN -

Belmaree Skoc, 66 of Westville, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, December 9, 2019 after a long battle with brain cancer. She was born on a cold January day to Norm and Evelyn Finnstron at Porter Hospital. Bel was a graduate of Chesterton High School, Class of 1971. An industrious woman she not only worked at keeping a home, but ran a painting and decorating business, Bel's Biz. In May of 1975 she met the love of her life, Robert Skoc, in of all places a bar. Over the last 44 years they worked together, laughed and cried a lot, and enjoyed each other's company. The last few years they enjoyed spending time vacationing on the Outer Banks.

Besides Robert, Belmaree leaves behind her beloved fur-baby, Molly and numerous friends, Godchildren, and a nephew, Whitney. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Chester; and fur-babies, Gretta, Joy, Annie, Stewart, and Martin.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10:00 AM–2:00 PM at Grace Chapel 157 Lafayette St., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers or cards, please make donations to the Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Cancer Institute at Northwestern Memorial Hospital or Great Lakes Westie Rescue. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO, handling arrangements.