DYER, IN - Ben A. Whitten, age 67, of Dyer, passed away to be with his Heavenly Father on December 25, 2019 from complications of his medical conditions. He left behind Diane (nee McDowell), his wife of 35 years; step-son Billy Hardison; step-daughter Dianne (Jon) Ryan; brother Tim Whitten; sister Pat (Jack) Beckham; great-grandchildren: Kristen and Timmy Arron (Rachel) Whitten; many more grand/great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews. Ben was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Melba (nee Henning) Whitten, and sister Linda Whitten.

Interment services will be out of state.

Ben graduated from Lake Central High School in St. John, IN. He honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked for Union Tank Car Company of East Chicago for 30 years. Memorials can be made to the family at P.O. Box 224, Dyer, IN 46311.

