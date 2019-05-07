Benita M. Rivas (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benita M. Rivas.
Service Information
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX
78212
(210)-495-8221
Rosary
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic's Catholic Church
5919 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Dominic's Catholic Church
5919 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Benita M. Rivas

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Benita M. Rivas (March 21, 1929 - May 5, 2019) age 90, passed away on Sunday May 5, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was born in Corpus Christi, TX, lived for many years in Laredo, TX before moving to East Chicago, IN. Benita and her husband moved to San Antonio after retirement and lived here for 20 years. She was preceded in death by her mother and two brothers.

Benita is survived by her beloved husband, Armando; her daughters, Rose (Michael) McGuire, Margarita Gonzalez all of San Antonio, TX, Norma (Ventura) Herrera of Seattle, Washington and Patricia (David) Zuniga of Helotes; beloved sister, Elvira (Reyes) Martinez of Laredo, TX. She is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

HOLY ROSARY TUESDAY- MAY 7, 2019 AT 10:00 A.M., ST. DOMINIC'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5919 INGRAM ROAD. FUNERAL MASS TO FOLLOW AT 10:30 A.M. Internment Holy Cross Cemetery.

You are invited to sign the Guestbookat www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY, 1101 McCullough Ave., San Antonio, TX 78212, (210) 117-8221.
Published in The Times on May 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
San Antonio, TX   (210) 495-8221
funeral home direction icon