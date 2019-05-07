Benita M. Rivas

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Benita M. Rivas (March 21, 1929 - May 5, 2019) age 90, passed away on Sunday May 5, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was born in Corpus Christi, TX, lived for many years in Laredo, TX before moving to East Chicago, IN. Benita and her husband moved to San Antonio after retirement and lived here for 20 years. She was preceded in death by her mother and two brothers.

Benita is survived by her beloved husband, Armando; her daughters, Rose (Michael) McGuire, Margarita Gonzalez all of San Antonio, TX, Norma (Ventura) Herrera of Seattle, Washington and Patricia (David) Zuniga of Helotes; beloved sister, Elvira (Reyes) Martinez of Laredo, TX. She is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

HOLY ROSARY TUESDAY- MAY 7, 2019 AT 10:00 A.M., ST. DOMINIC'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5919 INGRAM ROAD. FUNERAL MASS TO FOLLOW AT 10:30 A.M. Internment Holy Cross Cemetery.

