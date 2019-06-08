Benjamin Andrew Dilts

Guest Book
  • "Extending our most heartfelt sympathy."
    - Madeline Taylor
  • "Our hearts break as we pray for Matt, Geneie, Liz and..."
    - Ron & Connie Nichols
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
MILLER BEACH -

Benjamin Andrew Dilts, age 36 of Miller Beach, passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2019.

Ben is survived by his father, Mattison Dilts and mother, Gene Wozniak Dilts; sister, Elizabeth Dilts Marshall (Wyatt Marshall).

He played the guitar, piano and was a talented drummer in several local bands. He was a social worker for more than a decade, first at Arc Bridges, where he provided support services for developmentally disabled adults. He later worked at Geminus Regional Health Systems, wherehe was a supervisor with the Real Fathers Initiative Program, which reunited separated families.

A lover of his lifetime home in Miller Beach, he volunteered with the Humane Society and Friends of Marquette Park. Ben was a lifetime member of Marquette Park United Methodist Church.

Visitation on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral service Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS. Services will conclude after the funeral. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Marquette Park United Methodist Church. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on June 8, 2019
