Benjamin Bos

DYER, IN - Benjamin Bos, age 75, of Dyer, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Bos; sons: Jonathan (Brandi) and Steven (Kristina) Bos; grandsons: Brian, Trevor, and Ryan; and sister, Darlene (Robert) Fennema.

Services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, on Monday, December 9, 2019 with visiting from 3:00p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. Ben loved the Chicago Cubs. For full obit visit www.fagenmiller.com