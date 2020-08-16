1/
Benjamin Pruitt Jr.
1952 - 2020
Benjamin Pruitt, Jr.

LAKE STATION - Benjamin Pruitt, Jr. age 68, of Lake Station, lost his battle with cancer Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born in Gary, Indiana on January 26, 1952 to the late Benjamin and Elizabeth (nee Lucas) Pruitt. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Benjamin is survived by his wife of 38 yrs., Nancy (nee Salczynski) Pruitt; daughter, Stacy Pruitt; grandson, Alexander Pruitt; two brothers: Richard (DeAnn) Pruitt and Jeffrey Pruitt; sister, Laurie (Ellen) Pruitt and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Scott Pruitt.

Per Benjamin's wishes there will be no services. Cremation is entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342, 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com




Published in The Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 13, 2020
Stacy and Nancy I am very sorry for your loss. He was a great guy! Love you guys!
Courtney Cox
Friend
August 12, 2020
Nancy I am sorry to hear about Ben. It’s been a very long time since I have seen him but he was a great neighbor and friend. Hugs to you and your daughter.
Connie McDaniel-Metz
Friend
