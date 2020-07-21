Bennett Haines Reling

CHESTERTON, IN - Bennett Haines Reling, 92, of Chesterton, passed away peacefully, July 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Ben was born May 25, 1928, the son of Alice and Bennett Reling.

He graduated from Chesterton High School, Class of 1946, and always enjoyed attending class reunions and luncheons with his classmates. Ben met the love of his life, (Ginny) Reling at Johnson's Inn, Porter Beach, and last year they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. The two were inseparable.

A lifelong Chesterton resident, Ben built his own home several blocks from where he grew up. He took great pride in his town and community. In 1963, Ben started his own business, Reling Refrigeration, Heating, and Air Conditioning, a well-respected company that still exists today. He also worked in refrigeration at Inland Steel.

Ben proudly served his country during the Korean War and in 2017, he had the privilege of taking the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

He was an avid reader and loved to travel and explore new places. He enjoyed reminiscing about family trips and the many places he visited throughout the years. Most of all, Ben enjoyed spending time with his family and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the kindest man, most caring father, and a good friend to all.

Ben is survived by his wife, Ginny; children, Lynn Steinle (Karl) of Arlington Heights, IL, and Kelly Miller (Mike) of Valparaiso, IN; grandchildren, Jeremy Miller and Jamie McConnachie (Justin) of Chesterton, IN, and Adam Steinle of San Francisco, CA; and great-grandchildren, Stella and Olive McConnachie.

He is preceded in death by his parents Alice and Bennett Reling and siblings Clarkson "Skip" Reling and Dorothy Reling.

A celebration of Ben's life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Chicago, honorflightchicago.org.

Professional arrangements are entrusted to the WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Chesterton, IN. Memories for Ben and Ginny may be shared at www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.