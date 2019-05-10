Bennie F. Carpenter, MD

CROWN POINT, IN - Bennie F. Carpenter, MD Passed away suddenly in his home on May 8, 2019. Born May 29, 1933 to Charles and Mary Gladys Carpenter in Stonington, IL.

Married Myrna Jean Gillian on August 11, 1956 and lived in Crown Point, IN raising five children, Kevin (Christy) Crown Point, IN, Karen (Steve) Weck Marshall, Michigan, Kent (Laura) Carpenter Empire, Colorado, Keith (Kathleen) Carpenter, Crown Point, IN, Kurt (Colleen) Carpenter Downers Grove, IL. Preceded in death by his loving wife and sister Peggy Pollock. Survived by his dear friend Kathy Prater, five children, 16 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

After high school he attended the University of Illinois receiving a pre-med degree. He continued his education into medical school, achieving a Medical Degree from the University of Illinois - Chicago class of 1960. He started his private career serving the Griffith community in Family Practice 1961-1964; and continued Family Practice in Crown Point starting in 1964. He was a Major in the US Army serving in Vietnam 1967-1969 where he was a physician with the 9th Division.

Dr. Ben was a dedicated, giving, and compassionate physician. He was devoted to the families of the community for over 40 years delivering over 3,000 babies. Generously donated his time to Crown Point HS sports performing athlete physicals and sideline care during Friday night football games. Member of the Rotary Club and Youche Country Club. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, boating, fishing, golf, and travel. University of Illinois Alumni Association St. Anthony's Medical Center Staff President.He enjoyed life to the fullest and beamed with pride in his children and grandchildren. Always took the effort to sincerely converse with his patients and to make others laugh loudly. He was a shining example of someone who gave all to his community, and a physician who gave his all to his patients. He loved his family deeply and unconditionally. His sense of good times, fun and adventure were endless. He lived an amazing life.

Funeral arrangements pending at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE - CROWN POINT, IN. www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500.