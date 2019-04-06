Berna Dean "Bernie" (Reasor) Thomas

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Berna Dean "Bernie" (Reasor) Thomas entered this world on May 2, 1928. She was welcomed into heaven on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. The greeting party included her husband Everett "Pic" Thomas, her parents, Hurlie Dean and Dorothy Reasor, her sister Faye Reasor and her grandson Levi Thomas.

She is survived by her three children; Joan (Randy) McKay, Jack (Vickie) Thomas and Ken (Cindy) Thomas; sisters Helen (Kenneth "Skip") Thomas and Bonnie Johnson, six grandchildren, seven great grand children, several nieces and nephews and many cherished friends. Bernie was a hard worker. She held jobs as a soda jerk for Walgreens, book productionist at Rand McNally and party planner for Dr. Herman B. Wells, the first chancellor of Indiana University, among others. In addition to her paid positions, she volunteered as a Cub Scout Den Mother, Assistant Girl Scout leader and cook at the Lake Region Christian Assembly. She earned her bachelor's degree in education and went on to complete her masters degree in home economics at Purdue University. Bernie also gained her chef certification at Le Cordon Bleu. She had a long career as a home economics teacher at Hammond High. She also served as a class sponsor for the Wildcats numerous times and was the director of the H.E.R.O. program, giving high school students opportunities to work part time jobs while going to school. She enjoyed traveling with her family and friends, having visited most of the United States as well as many countries in Europe. She also liked to visit the boats. She was an active member of South Side Christian Church in Munster, serving in many roles. She was involved in the Ruth Group and was especially fond of the Senior Saints. They were especially fond of her cooking.Visitation will be from 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322.

A funeral service will be held at 9:00 AM at the funeral home on Monday, April 8, 2019, Pastor Kevin Groben of South Side Christian Church officiating. Those wishing to make a donation in her memory may direct funds to the Senior Saints at South Side Christian Church, Hospice of the Calumet Area or a charity of their choosing. Her legacy of hard work, saving, and generosity will live on through the lives of her family. For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE

