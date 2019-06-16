Bernadette Adent

HIGHLAND, IN - Bernadette Adent, age 67, of Highland, passed away on June 11, 2019.

She is survived by her brother: Anthony Adent; sister: Maryanne Adent; nephew: Elliott (Bethany) Adent; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents: Leo and Jennie Adent.

Bernadette was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church; a graduate of Assumption Grammar School and Mother of Sorrows High School. She was amazing at puzzles and Wheel of Fortune. Bernadette was a true Cubs fan.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday June 17, 2019 at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 9:00-11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN at noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers; donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St. Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. GO CUBS GO!