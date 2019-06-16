Bernadette Adent

Guest Book
  • "May Almighty God and his son Jesus Christ bless and..."
  • "With deepest sympathy to the family and friends of..."
  • "Dear Adent Family, Bernie was loved so much by the class..."
Service Information
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-836-5000
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Maria Goretti Church
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bernadette Adent

HIGHLAND, IN - Bernadette Adent, age 67, of Highland, passed away on June 11, 2019.

She is survived by her brother: Anthony Adent; sister: Maryanne Adent; nephew: Elliott (Bethany) Adent; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents: Leo and Jennie Adent.

Bernadette was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church; a graduate of Assumption Grammar School and Mother of Sorrows High School. She was amazing at puzzles and Wheel of Fortune. Bernadette was a true Cubs fan.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday June 17, 2019 at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 9:00-11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN at noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers; donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St. Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. GO CUBS GO! Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.


logo
Published in The Times on June 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.