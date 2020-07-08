Bernadette E. Mance (nee Roessing)

CROWN POINT, IN - Bernadette E. Mance (nee Roessing), age 78, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Bernadette is survived by her husband, Al of 49 years; children: Allan (Celenne) Mance and Gregory (Lynn) Mance; grandchildren: Victoria, Allan and Margaret; sisters: Noelita Sneiderwine and Carol Ann Mihalik; lifelong friend, Judy Wynn; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Augustine and Mary Roessing.

Bernadette was a lifelong member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Merrillville High School, class of '60 and loved traveling and meeting monthly with a group of her close high school friends. Earlier in her life Bernadette spent many hours with her husband on his motorcycle. She worked at Sunbeam for over 10 years and also was a devoted bus driver for the Merrillville School Corp for 37 years. Bernadette loved hosting family parties or spending time outdoors by her pool and tending to her flowers. She was also an avid baker. Most will recall her lifelong devotion of caring for others.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Additional visitation with the family will be held on Friday directly at the church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. James Meade officiating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Association.

You may leave a message or share a memory on Bernadette's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.