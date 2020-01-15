Bernadine Drozdowicz
FORMERLY OF DYER, IN - Bernadine Drozdowicz, age 78, formerly of Dyer, IN, passed away at Bethany Riverside Care Center in La Crosse, WI on January 8, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father Peter and Mother Gertrude. She is survived by her brother Peter (Paulette) Drozdowicz and nephews Nicholas and Michael, and numerous cousins. Also survived by her good friend Sandy Kuczynski.
Memorial Mass to be offered at St. Maria Goretti, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN, at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Cremation was done by Schumacher Kish Funeral Home, La Crosse, WI 54601.
Published in The Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020