Bernadine Drozdowicz

Service Information
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI
54601
(608)-782-1252
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
Obituary
Bernadine Drozdowicz
FORMERLY OF DYER, IN - Bernadine Drozdowicz, age 78, formerly of Dyer, IN, passed away at Bethany Riverside Care Center in La Crosse, WI on January 8, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father Peter and Mother Gertrude. She is survived by her brother Peter (Paulette) Drozdowicz and nephews Nicholas and Michael, and numerous cousins. Also survived by her good friend Sandy Kuczynski.
Memorial Mass to be offered at St. Maria Goretti, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN, at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Cremation was done by Schumacher Kish Funeral Home, La Crosse, WI 54601.
Published in The Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
