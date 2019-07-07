Bernadine E. Heintz

LANSING, IL - Bernadine E. Heintz age 87 of Lansing, IL and formerly of Calumet, City, IL passed away July 2, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband Raymond; loving children Susan (James), Gregory (Sue) Heintz and Tracey Rocha; devoted grandchildren Andrew, Cassandra, Corie, Kira, A.J. and Jillian; cherished great grandchildren Audrina and Liam; Preceded in death by daughter Jill and sister Ruth.

Visitation will be on Sunday July 7, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 PM at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th PL. Calumet City, IL Her cremation will be private. For information please call (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.