Bernadine E. Smock

CROWN POINT, IN - Bernadine E. Smock, age 80, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her home.

Bernadine is survived by her husband, George; three children: Deborah (Rick) Givan of KY, Andrew (Dianna) Sobek and Michael (Jennifer) Sobek both of Crown Point; one step-daughter, Cathy (Mike) Smock Moran; grandchildren: DeWayne Sobek, Dyana Ewers, Dava Ewers, Abby Sobek, Brooke Shingler, Tara Shingler, Jacob and Joshua Sobek, Jack and Evan Moran; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Bernadine was preceded in death by her parents: Clement and Alice Lenski; and Seth Shingler.

Bernadine was a member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church. She was passionate about her profession as a Registered Nurse. She was an Army Nurse, attaining the rank of Lieutenant, serving in the States during the Vietnam War. Bernadine was a long-time member and former officer of the American Legion Post 20 in Crown Point, a member of the Crown Point Moose, and former member of the Crown Point Eagles. She loved her dogs and enjoyed being outdoors, especially her flowers and pond. Most of all Bernadine loved bragging about her children and grandchildren. She was their No.1 and loudest fan.

Visitation will be on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 8303 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. Peter Muha officiating. Additional visitation will be at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point.

Memorial donations may be given in Bernadine's name to the Humane Society.

To view directions and sign Bernadine's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.