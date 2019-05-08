Bernadine Gonzalez (nee Marcinek)

NAPLES, FL - Bernadine Gonzalez 80, of Naples, FL, formerly of Highland, IN passed away April 17, 2019 in Naples.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years Roy, son Kenneth, and daughter-in-law Debra Gonzalez of Naples; sister Janice (Henry) Paz of Hammond, IN; sister-in-law JoAnn (late Jerome) Marcinek of Highland, IN; many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Helen; three brothers Florian, Richard and Jerome; three sisters Lorraine Orban, Lucille Soley, and Shirley Mulholland.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church East Chicago, IN with Msgr. John Siekierski celebrating the mass. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

Mrs. Gonzalez was retired from USWA Local 1010.

Bernadine was the BEST wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend anyone could ever ask for. She touched many lives, and ALWAYS had a giving heart! She will be GREATLY missed by all! Rest in Peace Lovely Lady!